Wilmington teen charged in Claymont gunpoint robbery

Teen arrested in armed robbery at Claymont pharmacy months after holdup

CLAYMONT, DE — A 16-year-old Wilmington teen already in custody on unrelated charges has now been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Claymont pharmacy last December, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers originally responded around 9:50 a.m. on December 24 to Darley Pharmacy, 111 Darley Road, for a reported armed robbery.

Investigators said a white male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. An employee complied. During the robbery, the suspect also demanded property from a customer, who handed over the items, police said. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and property. No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case and determined the suspect wore a face covering during the robbery.

During the investigation, detectives learned the New Castle County Police Department Major Crimes Unit was investigating the same 16-year-old in an unrelated case. County detectives uncovered evidence linking the teen to the Darley Pharmacy robbery and shared that information with state police, authorities said.

Further investigation identified additional evidence connecting the teen to the incident. Police also said the 16-year-old has a prior felony conviction for an armed robbery committed in 2024.

On February 24, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the teen, who was already being held at the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families on unrelated charges.

He was charged with two counts of robbery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and receiving stolen property over $1,500.

The teen was arraigned in New Castle County Family Court and remains committed on a $106,000 cash bond.

