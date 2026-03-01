AOC condemns U.S. strikes on Iran as reports confirm death of Ayatollah Khamenei

The New York congresswoman called the military action unlawful and urged Congress to reassert war powers after coordinated U.S.-Israel attacks hit more than 500 targets.

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a sharply worded statement overnight condemning U.S. military strikes on Iran after reports confirmed that coordinated attacks by American and Israeli forces targeted hundreds of sites and resulted in the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

More than 200 aircraft participated in strikes on over 500 targets across Iran late Saturday into early Sunday. Targets reportedly included military installations, missile systems and nuclear-related facilities.

Key Points

U.S. and Israeli forces struck more than 500 targets across Iran overnight.

Reports indicate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior IRGC commanders were killed.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez called the action unlawful and backed a War Powers resolution.

Iranian state media and international outlets reported that Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with several high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The reported death of Iran’s top leader has triggered what analysts describe as a leadership crisis in Tehran.

Iran responded within hours, launching missile strikes toward regional targets, including areas in the United Arab Emirates. CNBC reported disruptions to commercial air travel across parts of the Middle East as a result of the escalating conflict.

Ocasio-Cortez calls strike “unlawful”

In a public statement released early Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said the American people were “once again dragged into a war they did not want,” and described the military action as unlawful and unnecessary.

“This war is unlawful. It is unnecessary. And it will be catastrophic,” she said, adding that Congress — not the president — holds constitutional authority to declare war.

The New York Democrat argued that diplomatic negotiations had been underway prior to the strikes and criticized the administration for abandoning talks in favor of military action. She referenced prior conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, stating that military intervention has failed to produce long-term stability in the region.

Ocasio-Cortez also announced her support for a War Powers resolution introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, aimed at limiting or ending U.S. military involvement without congressional authorization.

Regional fallout and international response

The strikes mark one of the most significant direct military confrontations between the United States and Iran in recent history. The scale of the operation — involving more than 200 jets — represents a coordinated offensive across multiple strategic sites.

Regional governments have begun assessing the security implications, with heightened alert levels reported in Israel and several Gulf states. Aviation authorities rerouted or suspended flights in affected airspace as missile exchanges unfolded.

The White House has not released a full operational summary but confirmed that U.S. forces participated in joint action with Israel. Administration officials said further updates would be provided as the situation develops.

Members of Congress from both parties are expected to weigh in as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill. Debate over executive war powers and the scope of U.S. involvement in the region is likely to intensify in the coming days.