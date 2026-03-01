Grandma’s numbers turn into massive payday for grandson

BALTIMORE, MD — A weekend outing with his grandmother turned into a $50,000 surprise for a Prince George’s County man after he played her special Pick 5 numbers at a Temple Hills liquor store.

The pair stopped at Modern Liquors on February 21 so the grandmother could play her regular Lottery numbers. While inside, she urged her grandson, a Waldorf resident, to play as well.

He purchased a $1 straight bet Pick 5 ticket for both the midday and evening drawings using a number meaningful to them, 81154.

After spending the day running errands, the grandson checked his ticket later that evening using his phone and saw the numbers matched.

Not fully convinced, he asked his grandmother to review the ticket. She confirmed he had won $50,000.

The two returned to Modern Liquors at 2358 Iverson Street, where staff verified the win and directed them to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They claimed the prize February 25.

The winner said he has not finalized plans for the money but intends to play again.

Modern Liquors will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top-tier winning Pick 5 ticket.

