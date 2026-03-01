Man charged after victim shot multiple times in Baltimore

Man charged with attempted murder in Southern District shooting

BALTIMORE, MD — A 40-year-old man found shot multiple times on a Southern District block last week is now at the center of an attempted murder case after detectives arrested a 41-year-old Baltimore man in connection with the gunfire.

Officers responded around 7:13 p.m. February 18 to the 700 block of Washington Boulevard for a reported shooting. At the scene, they located an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later determined the victim had been shot in the 800 block of Reinhardt Street before making his way to Washington Boulevard, where he was found. He was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Detectives identified 41-year-old Samuel Partlow of Baltimore as a suspect in the case.

On February 19, Partlow was taken into custody and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

