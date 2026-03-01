From starter homes to dream estates, Howell Township home sales heat up ahead of spring

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The final week of February brought brisk business to Howell Township and nearby towns, where homes sold fast and often above asking. Buyers competed fiercely across Monmouth and Ocean counties as local agents helped close a wave of deals ranging from $262,000 condos to $840,000 single-family homes.

Key Points

Howell Township homes sold between $480,000 and $840,000 in late February

Several listings sold above asking after less than two weeks on market

Local agents from RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway, and Keller Williams led strong regional sales

Big numbers for Howell’s single-family market

Among the top local closings, 7 Reed Rd led the way at $840,000, selling in just three days. The four-bedroom, three-bath colonial built in 1985 sold for $336 per square foot, brokered by Anthony Guglieri of Prime Time Real Estate Inc.

Nearby, 17 Nate Ln brought in $815,000 after 19 days on the market. The 4-bedroom, 4-bath home, represented by Annmarie Scottson of Real Broker LLC – Red Bank, sold slightly above list price at $332 per square foot.

Homes in the mid-$500,000 range also saw steady demand. 100 Solomon St, listed by Mary Jo Tort-Bergeron of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, sold for $563,000, while 134 Darien Rd closed for $560,000 through Patrick Garaffa of C21/Action Plus Realty. Both properties stayed on the market for under two weeks, showing brisk buyer activity.

Mid-range homes see fast competition

In Howell’s neighborhoods, homes between $400,000 and $600,000 moved quickly. 28 Tulip Ct, listed by Van Hoang of Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living, sold for $635,000, just 2% below list after 35 days. Meanwhile, 549 Laurelwood Ct closed for $495,000, brokered by Christine Romeo DiSantillo of RE/MAX Central, and 16 Rustic Dr went for $405,000, sold by Antonette Daddio of RE/MAX Realty 9.

Even smaller homes made a splash: 123 W 4th St in Howell shocked the market, selling 37% above list for $480,000 in only nine days, with Avraham Wachs of HomeSmart First Advantage representing the seller.

Condos and townhomes across Brick, Freehold, and Lakewood

Beyond Howell, nearby towns continued to attract buyers. In Brick, 1024 Tammy Ct Unit H, listed by Marla Naputano of Keller Williams Preferred Properties, sold for $325,000 after 11 days. Another Brick property, 31 Kitty Ct Unit 97H, listed by Eric Glick of C21/Action Plus Realty, sold for $360,000, 3% above asking.

Freehold saw twin sales at 84 Parkway Dr Unit B—both selling for $337,000 and represented by Val Gallagher of Real Broker LLC—and 166 Cours de Lorraine Unit D closed for $262,500 under Kristin Wolf of Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living.

Rounding out the regional market, 158 Governors Rd in Lakewood sold for $385,000, with Israel Furst of HomeSmart First Advantage handling the deal.

February home sales roundup

7 Reed Rd, Howell – $840,000 – Anthony Guglieri, Prime Time Real Estate Inc.

17 Nate Ln, Howell – $815,000 – Annmarie Scottson, Real Broker LLC

28 Tulip Ct, Howell – $635,000 – Van Hoang, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living

100 Solomon St, Howell – $563,000 – Mary Jo Tort-Bergeron, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

134 Darien Rd, Howell – $560,000 – Patrick Garaffa, C21/Action Plus Realty

549 Laurelwood Ct, Howell – $495,000 – Christine Romeo DiSantillo, RE/MAX Central

123 W 4th St, Howell – $480,000 – Avraham Wachs, HomeSmart First Advantage

16 Rustic Dr, Howell – $405,000 – Antonette Daddio, RE/MAX Realty 9

158 Governors Rd, Lakewood – $385,000 – Israel Furst, HomeSmart First Advantage

31 Kitty Ct Unit 97H, Brick – $360,000 – Eric Glick, C21/Action Plus Realty

1024 Tammy Ct Unit H, Brick – $325,000 – Marla Naputano, Keller Williams Preferred Properties

84 Parkway Dr Unit B, Freehold – $337,000 – Val Gallagher, Real Broker LLC

166 Cours de Lorraine Unit D, Freehold – $262,500 – Kristin Wolf, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living

