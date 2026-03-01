TOMS RIVER, NJ – The final week of February brought another wave of high-value home sales across Toms River, but one property stood out above the rest — a North Dover masterpiece that redefined elegance and craftsmanship. From waterfront estates to cozy retirement cottages, homes across the township moved quickly, but few captured attention like the stunning Florentino-style estate on North Bay Avenue.
Key Points
- The North Dover estate at 1548 N Bay Ave sold for $1.8 million, the week’s top sale
- February saw Toms River homes sell between $135,000 and $1.8 million
- Several listings sold above asking in less than two weeks, signaling a strong early-spring market
A North Dover estate that set the standard
At the top of the list, 1548 N Bay Ave closed on February 24 for $1.8 million, marking one of the most remarkable residential sales in Toms River this season. Listed by Isaac Nussbaum of Real Broker LLC – Toms River, this five-bedroom, seven-bath Florentino-style estate sits on more than two acres and spans an impressive 6,658 square feet of living space.
The home, known locally for its grand stucco façade and sprawling manicured grounds, features a dramatic two-story foyer with marble floors, crown molding, and a Renaissance-inspired mural that sets the tone for the rest of the residence. A sweeping curved staircase leads to an open balcony overlooking the foyer — one of the home’s signature design features.
Inside, the gourmet kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, dual sinks, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. Beyond the kitchen, the great room showcases exposed beam ceilings and a gas fireplace framed by custom alcoves. A private office, full guest suite, and three-car garage round out the main level.
The primary suite serves as a private retreat, complete with a gas fireplace, sitting area, secret bookcase entryway, and a spa-inspired ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, dual vanities, and private patio access. Upstairs, each additional bedroom includes its own full bathroom, while a second-level entertainment wing houses a private home theater and lounge area.
Outside, the property’s heated in-ground pool anchors a 1,400-square-foot covered patio and outdoor kitchen — a space designed for resort-style living. Just a short walk from Castle Park, this home blends privacy, luxury, and convenience in one of North Dover’s most exclusive enclaves.
Strong sales across the rest of Toms River
Beyond North Dover, other Toms River neighborhoods saw brisk movement. 231 Bay Stream Dr sold for $1.35 million through David Turton of Diane Turton, Realtors – Point Pleasant Boro, while 13 Morningside Dr fetched $725,000 after just eight days with Rosalie Vezzosi of Keller Williams Real Estate.
Mid-range family homes also sold steadily. 4804 Saddle Back Ln closed for $490,000 under Blaise DeMers of EXP Realty, and 2703 Jockey Hollow Dr sold for $525,000 through Wendy Crispe of Realty ONE Group Showcase.
On the more affordable end, Carolyn Facciponti of United Real Estate Associates closed 7 Whitmore Ct at $275,000, while Christopher Carr of HomeZu sold 27 B Cedar St for $135,000 — one of the lowest price points of the month.
Notable nearby sales
Just outside Toms River, 419 Coolidge Ave in Seaside Heights sold for $830,000 through Linda Busichio of Diane Turton, Realtors, marking one of the top coastal sales of February.
February home sales roundup
- 1548 N Bay Ave, Toms River – $1,800,000 – Isaac Nussbaum, Real Broker LLC
- 231 Bay Stream Dr, Toms River – $1,350,000 – David Turton, Diane Turton Realtors
- 13 Morningside Dr, Toms River – $725,000 – Rosalie Vezzosi, Keller Williams Real Estate
- 5 Maplecrest Ct, Toms River – $799,900 – Robert Bornstein, 1-2-3 Realtors
- 218 Grover Rd, Toms River – $646,800 – Abram Covella, RE/MAX Revolution
- 2703 Jockey Hollow Dr, Toms River – $525,000 – Wendy Crispe, Realty ONE Group Showcase
- 4804 Saddle Back Ln, Toms River – $490,000 – Blaise DeMers, EXP Realty
- 18 Leighton Ct, Toms River – $442,000 – Jonathan Hopmayer, Crossroads Realty Inc – Toms River
- 23 Bucknell Dr, Toms River – $446,000 – Nancy Phander, Coldwell Banker Flanagan Realty
- 146 Attison Ave, Toms River – $405,000 – Karen Flynn, Redfin Corporation
- 236 Cabrillo Blvd, Toms River – $350,000 – Irene Allegro, Allegro Agency
- 1964 Old St, Toms River – $390,000 – Nicholas Pagano, EXIT Realty Jersey Shore
- 7 Whitmore Ct, Toms River – $275,000 – Carolyn Facciponti, United Real Estate Associates
- 2001 Hovsons Blvd, Toms River – $270,000 – Stephanie Haupt, RE/MAX Revolution
- 28 Monte Carlo Dr, Toms River – $225,000 – Darlene Sieb, C21/Solid Gold Realty
- 40 Pirogue St, Toms River – $220,000 – Barbara Opp, Weichert Realtors – Toms River
- 27 B Cedar St, Toms River – $135,000 – Christopher Carr, HomeZu
- 21 Queen Ann Rd, Brick – $649,000 – Justin Calderon, Fathom Realty NJ
- 419 Coolidge Ave, Seaside Heights – $830,000 – Linda Busichio, Diane Turton Realtors
