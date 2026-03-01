Luxury and lifestyle meet in Toms River’s $1.8M Castle Park estate sale

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The final week of February brought another wave of high-value home sales across Toms River, but one property stood out above the rest — a North Dover masterpiece that redefined elegance and craftsmanship. From waterfront estates to cozy retirement cottages, homes across the township moved quickly, but few captured attention like the stunning Florentino-style estate on North Bay Avenue.

Key Points

The North Dover estate at 1548 N Bay Ave sold for $1.8 million, the week’s top sale

February saw Toms River homes sell between $135,000 and $1.8 million

Several listings sold above asking in less than two weeks, signaling a strong early-spring market

A North Dover estate that set the standard

At the top of the list, 1548 N Bay Ave closed on February 24 for $1.8 million, marking one of the most remarkable residential sales in Toms River this season. Listed by Isaac Nussbaum of Real Broker LLC – Toms River, this five-bedroom, seven-bath Florentino-style estate sits on more than two acres and spans an impressive 6,658 square feet of living space.

The home, known locally for its grand stucco façade and sprawling manicured grounds, features a dramatic two-story foyer with marble floors, crown molding, and a Renaissance-inspired mural that sets the tone for the rest of the residence. A sweeping curved staircase leads to an open balcony overlooking the foyer — one of the home’s signature design features.

Inside, the gourmet kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, dual sinks, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. Beyond the kitchen, the great room showcases exposed beam ceilings and a gas fireplace framed by custom alcoves. A private office, full guest suite, and three-car garage round out the main level.

The primary suite serves as a private retreat, complete with a gas fireplace, sitting area, secret bookcase entryway, and a spa-inspired ensuite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, dual vanities, and private patio access. Upstairs, each additional bedroom includes its own full bathroom, while a second-level entertainment wing houses a private home theater and lounge area.

Outside, the property’s heated in-ground pool anchors a 1,400-square-foot covered patio and outdoor kitchen — a space designed for resort-style living. Just a short walk from Castle Park, this home blends privacy, luxury, and convenience in one of North Dover’s most exclusive enclaves.

Strong sales across the rest of Toms River

Beyond North Dover, other Toms River neighborhoods saw brisk movement. 231 Bay Stream Dr sold for $1.35 million through David Turton of Diane Turton, Realtors – Point Pleasant Boro, while 13 Morningside Dr fetched $725,000 after just eight days with Rosalie Vezzosi of Keller Williams Real Estate.

Mid-range family homes also sold steadily. 4804 Saddle Back Ln closed for $490,000 under Blaise DeMers of EXP Realty, and 2703 Jockey Hollow Dr sold for $525,000 through Wendy Crispe of Realty ONE Group Showcase.

On the more affordable end, Carolyn Facciponti of United Real Estate Associates closed 7 Whitmore Ct at $275,000, while Christopher Carr of HomeZu sold 27 B Cedar St for $135,000 — one of the lowest price points of the month.

Notable nearby sales

Just outside Toms River, 419 Coolidge Ave in Seaside Heights sold for $830,000 through Linda Busichio of Diane Turton, Realtors, marking one of the top coastal sales of February.

February home sales roundup

1548 N Bay Ave, Toms River – $1,800,000 – Isaac Nussbaum, Real Broker LLC

231 Bay Stream Dr, Toms River – $1,350,000 – David Turton, Diane Turton Realtors

13 Morningside Dr, Toms River – $725,000 – Rosalie Vezzosi, Keller Williams Real Estate

5 Maplecrest Ct, Toms River – $799,900 – Robert Bornstein, 1-2-3 Realtors

218 Grover Rd, Toms River – $646,800 – Abram Covella, RE/MAX Revolution

2703 Jockey Hollow Dr, Toms River – $525,000 – Wendy Crispe, Realty ONE Group Showcase

4804 Saddle Back Ln, Toms River – $490,000 – Blaise DeMers, EXP Realty

18 Leighton Ct, Toms River – $442,000 – Jonathan Hopmayer, Crossroads Realty Inc – Toms River

23 Bucknell Dr, Toms River – $446,000 – Nancy Phander, Coldwell Banker Flanagan Realty

146 Attison Ave, Toms River – $405,000 – Karen Flynn, Redfin Corporation

236 Cabrillo Blvd, Toms River – $350,000 – Irene Allegro, Allegro Agency

1964 Old St, Toms River – $390,000 – Nicholas Pagano, EXIT Realty Jersey Shore

7 Whitmore Ct, Toms River – $275,000 – Carolyn Facciponti, United Real Estate Associates

2001 Hovsons Blvd, Toms River – $270,000 – Stephanie Haupt, RE/MAX Revolution

28 Monte Carlo Dr, Toms River – $225,000 – Darlene Sieb, C21/Solid Gold Realty

40 Pirogue St, Toms River – $220,000 – Barbara Opp, Weichert Realtors – Toms River

27 B Cedar St, Toms River – $135,000 – Christopher Carr, HomeZu

21 Queen Ann Rd, Brick – $649,000 – Justin Calderon, Fathom Realty NJ

419 Coolidge Ave, Seaside Heights – $830,000 – Linda Busichio, Diane Turton Realtors

