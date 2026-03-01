Luxury meets momentum as Jackson Township real estate stays hot through February

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Homebuyers across Jackson Township closed out February with a flurry of sales, from multimillion-dollar estates to first-time-buyer condos. The standout? A seven-bedroom estate on Belaire Drive that sold for $1.45 million after less than a week on the market — capping off a strong month for one of Ocean County’s most in-demand suburbs.

Key Points

Jackson’s top sale was 4 Belaire Dr at $1.45 million, sold in just six days

Several listings across town sold above asking, reflecting tight market conditions

Agents from C21 Action Plus Realty, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams led multiple closings

Belaire Drive estate tops Jackson’s February market

The crown jewel of Jackson’s February real estate activity was 4 Belaire Dr — a seven-bedroom, 4.5-bath estate sprawling over 5,000 square feet. The home sold for $1.45 million, listed by Danielle Arena of C21 Action Plus Realty, and spent only six days on the market. Built in 2002, the property combined modern amenities with classic design and fetched $285 per square foot.

High-end properties like Belaire Drive’s helped fuel the township’s luxury momentum, with buyers competing for limited inventory. This sale, among the fastest and highest-value deals of the month, underscored how strong demand remains for large homes on private lots in Jackson’s western neighborhoods.

Mid-range homes draw fast buyers

In Jackson’s established family neighborhoods, mid-priced homes continued to move quickly. 37 Hickory Hill Rd sold for $809,000 — one percent above list — after only ten days, brokered by Eliyahu Berl of Nationwide Homes Realty. Meanwhile, 3 Bruce Terrace closed at $645,000 with Esther Goodman of Good Choice Realty, and 35 Villanova Dr sold for $615,000 through Susan Staffordsmith of Keller Williams Shore Properties.

Marc Sorrentino of VRI Homes also closed a long-running listing at 22 Dina Place for $640,000 after 125 days, while Jennifer Spano of C21 Action Plus Realty sold 262 Frank Applegate Rd for $585,000, nine percent below list but in just under a month.

Condos and senior living communities remain active

The lower end of Jackson’s housing market saw quick action from downsizers and first-time buyers. 116 Joan Ct, represented by Michael Imbriaco of RE/MAX Revolution, sold for $350,000 in 20 days, while 45 Banbury Ln, listed by Edith Rubinson of C21 Action Plus Realty, brought in $480,000 after 77 days on market.

David Giuliano of Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty handled one of the fastest condo closings of the month — 702 Bluebell Dr — which sold for $215,000, three percent above asking, in only six days.

Older homes and land deals add variety

For those looking beyond the typical single-family home, Jackson’s February roster also included a $450,000 closing at 648 Brewers Bridge Rd, handled by Yosef Segal of Keller Williams Realty Monmouth/Ocean, and an undeveloped land sale at 103 Clover Ct in nearby Freehold for $480,000 under George Russ of Keller Williams Realty West Monmouth.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, 23 Sunflower Dr in Jackson Township sold for just $80,000 after 115 days, brokered by Mark James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach – Manalapan, reflecting the diversity of the local market’s price points.

February home sales roundup

4 Belaire Dr, Jackson – $1,450,000 – Danielle Arena, C21 Action Plus Realty

37 Hickory Hill Rd, Jackson – $809,000 – Eliyahu Berl, Nationwide Homes Realty

3 Bruce Terrace, Jackson – $645,000 – Esther Goodman, Good Choice Realty

22 Dina Place, Jackson – $640,000 – Marc Sorrentino, VRI Homes

35 Villanova Dr, Jackson – $615,000 – Susan Staffordsmith, Keller Williams Shore Properties

262 Frank Applegate Rd, Jackson – $585,000 – Jennifer Spano, C21 Action Plus Realty

45 Banbury Ln, Jackson – $480,000 – Edith Rubinson, C21 Action Plus Realty

648 Brewers Bridge Rd, Jackson – $450,000 – Yosef Segal, Keller Williams Realty Monmouth/Ocean

116 Joan Ct, Jackson – $350,000 – Michael Imbriaco, RE/MAX Revolution

702 Bluebell Dr Unit 702, Jackson – $215,000 – David Giuliano, Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty

23 Sunflower Dr, Jackson Township – $80,000 – Mark James, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach – Manalapan

103 Clover Ct, Freehold – $480,000 – George Russ, Keller Williams Realty West Monmouth

Tags: jackson, real-estate, home-sales