Multiple suspects face court after Cumberland police sweep

Multiple arrests made in Cumberland for failure to appear and assault cases

CUMBERLAND, MD — A series of bench warrants, assault complaints, and a theft investigation led to multiple arrests and summonses across Cumberland on Wednesday, according to police.

On February 25, officers arrested 34-year-old Nakota Cheanta Durham of Cumberland on an active bench warrant issued February 23 by the Allegany County District Court. The warrant alleged Durham failed to appear in court on prior charges of destruction of property and harassment. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond following an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

That same day, 46-year-old Joshua Michael Reikie of Cumberland was arrested on two active bench warrants issued February 23 for failure to appear in District Court on previous charges of possession of CDS paraphernalia. Reikie was taken before a District Court Commissioner and remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center on a total of $3,000 bond. Police said he was also found in possession of suspected crack cocaine at the time of his arrest and was issued a criminal citation for CDS possession not marijuana.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a residence on Yost Avenue for a reported disturbance. Police said a victim provided video evidence showing they were assaulted by another resident, resulting in minor injuries. Autumn Naomi Stalba, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance following her initial appearance.

Police also served a criminal summons on 21-year-old Jacob Zachary Turner of Cumberland in connection with a January 25 incident at a residence in the 300 block of Williams Street. Turner is accused of assaulting another individual during an argument over snow removal. He was released pending trial in District Court.

Additionally, a criminal summons was served on 47-year-old Ronald William Crawford of Ridgeley, West Virginia, in connection with a January 29 theft at a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue. Police allege Crawford took multiple items without paying. He was released pending trial on a charge of theft less than $100.

Several unrelated incidents across Cumberland resulted in arrests, court appearances, and pending trials as police addressed outstanding warrants and new charges.

Key Points