Lakewood police to increase patrols after U.S. attack on Iran

LAKEWOOD, NJ – The Lakewood Police Department announced enhanced patrols throughout the township this week as global tensions rise between Israel and Iran. While officials emphasize that there are no known threats to the community, Chief Gregory Meyer said the department is taking proactive steps to ensure safety and reassure residents.

Key Points

Lakewood Police are increasing patrols near houses of worship, schools, and gathering places

The department is coordinating with federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies

No credible or specific threats to Lakewood have been identified at this time

Police remain on alert, urge public vigilance

In a message addressed to residents, Lakewood Police said officers are “closely monitoring the situation” overseas while maintaining heightened awareness locally. Patrols have been expanded across key community areas, including religious institutions and educational facilities.

Chief Gregory Meyer said maintaining safety and preparedness remains the department’s top concern. “The safety of our residents remains our top priority,” Meyer stated. “We are actively monitoring global events, coordinating with our law enforcement partners at every level, and taking proactive steps to ensure our community remains secure. We encourage everyone to stay alert and to contact us if they see anything concerning.”

Coordination and communication

The department confirmed it is working in tandem with state and federal agencies to ensure the most current intelligence and threat assessments are shared in real time. Officials added that while the conflict overseas is geographically distant, local preparedness and awareness are essential in a community as diverse and active as Lakewood.

Authorities reiterated that public safety is a shared responsibility, encouraging residents to promptly report any suspicious activity.

