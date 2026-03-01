Unlicensed daycare operator charged after infant’s death at Spring Valley home

SPRING VALLEY, NY – A Spring Valley woman has been charged with multiple counts of child endangerment following an investigation into the death of a six-month-old infant at an unlicensed daycare facility on White Street, authorities announced this week.

Key Points

Six-month-old infant found unresponsive at 18 White Street on January 22

Investigators determined the home was operating as an unlicensed daycare

Operator Maria L. Nava Nava, 47, charged with seven counts of child endangerment

Infant found unresponsive at White Street residence

At approximately 4:39 p.m. on January 22, Spring Valley Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant at 18 White Street. Officers arrived within minutes and encountered an adult female holding a six-month-old child who was not breathing. Police and emergency responders immediately performed lifesaving measures before the infant was transported to a local hospital, where the child was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities discovered eight other children inside the residence, all of whom appeared to be in good health. Child Protective Services and the Rockland County Building Department were notified and responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

Investigation leads to charges

An extensive investigation determined that 47-year-old Maria L. Nava Nava of Spring Valley had been operating an unlicensed daycare out of her home. While investigators found no evidence that her actions directly caused the infant’s death, they determined she had moved several children—ages two through eight—into a converted garage area and left them unattended for a period of time while police were at the residence investigating the incident.

On February 18, Nava Nava was arrested and charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, each a Class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned before Judge Sweet in Spring Valley Justice Court and released on her own recognizance pending further proceedings.

Ongoing investigation

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

