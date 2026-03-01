Quick lottery stop turns into big win for Connecticut lottery player

Wallingford winner scores $25,000 on 100X the Cash ticket in Hamden

WALLINGFORD, CT — A Wallingford lottery player is celebrating a $25,000 win after purchasing a 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket at a Hamden retailer, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

The winning ticket was sold by Whitney Ave LLC in Hamden. The prize was listed as claimed on February 25.

The 100X the Cash scratch game offers players multiple prize tiers, including top awards and instant cash payouts.

Whitney Ave LLC will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket, as part of the Connecticut Lottery’s retailer incentive program.

The identity of the winner has not been released.

