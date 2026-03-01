Man accused of setting Pinecrest Lake townhouse fire while ‘killing spiders,’ police say

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, PA – A bizarre and destructive fire tore through a row of townhomes in the Pinecrest Lake community LSDY Monday evening after police say a resident repeatedly set small fires inside his home in an attempt to kill spiders.

Key Points

The fire began around 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Uncus Lane in Pocono Pines

Flames destroyed four connected townhomes and took firefighters eight hours to contain

Police say the resident was setting fires “to kill spiders” before the blaze spread

Fire spreads through multiple townhomes

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company and neighboring departments responded shortly after 6:00 p.m. to multiple reports of a working structure fire in the Pinecrest Lake section of the township. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers arrived to find a townhome fully engulfed in flames that quickly spread to three adjoining units.

Fire crews from Station 41 (Tobyhanna Township) and Station 33 (Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company) led the initial attack, assisted by companies from Tunkhannock Township, Thornhurst, Coolbaugh Township, Pocono Township, Penn Forest Township, and the Tobyhanna Army Depot. Pocono Mountain Regional EMS and police were also on scene.

Police: resident admitted lighting fires inside home

Investigators said a witness told police the homeowner had been setting small fires throughout the day, claiming he “needed to kill the spiders within the residence.” At one point, the man allegedly lit a smoldering fire on the floor and placed a loveseat over it. The witness said he repeatedly extinguished the flames, but the suspect “kept lighting them again.”

Both men left the residence, and when they returned, the townhome was already fully ablaze, police reported.

Crews battle flames for hours in cold and wind

Firefighters worked for approximately eight hours in frigid temperatures and heavy winds before the blaze was brought under control. The original home was destroyed, and three neighboring townhouses sustained catastrophic damage.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the incident along with Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

