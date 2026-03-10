Black Infiniti tied to DC shooting investigation

Police search for juvenile suspects after Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — D.C. Police are investigating a shooting reported Friday afternoon in Northeast Washington.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:08 p.m. on March 6 in the unit block of Webster Street NE.

Authorities are searching for two juvenile suspects described as Black males between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall, both wearing dark-colored hoodies.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Infiniti G37S.

Officials are urging the public not to approach the suspects and to contact authorities immediately if they are seen.

No additional information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 911 for emergencies or 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411. Please reference event number I20260093469.

