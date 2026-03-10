College Park ticket leads week of massive Maryland lottery payouts

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Lottery players scored more than $31.1 million in prizes during the week of March 2 through March 8, including 34 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

The biggest prize of the week was a $141,462 FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot ticket sold March 5 at a 7-Eleven located at 8905 Rhode Island Avenue in College Park. As of March 9, the prize remained unclaimed.

Another major FAST PLAY win came in Frederick, where a World Championship Poker progressive jackpot ticket worth $83,201 was sold March 2 at the Sheetz store at 1300 East Patrick Street. That prize has already been claimed.

A third FAST PLAY jackpot worth $49,223 from the Chili Pepper Payout game was sold March 8 at the Giant grocery store at 1649 Crofton Center in Crofton. That prize was still unclaimed as of March 9.

Several other large wins occurred across the state, including multiple Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000 each and a RACETRAX prize worth $79,488 sold in Laurel.

Scratch-off players also claimed a number of top prizes during the week, including three $50,000 tickets sold in Baltimore, Greenbelt and Hagerstown.

Maryland Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets and keep them in a secure place. Draw game prizes expire 182 days after the drawing date, while FAST PLAY prizes expire 182 days after purchase.

