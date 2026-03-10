Deadly head-on crash in Virginia leaves couple dead and driver injured

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A wrong-way crash Sunday evening in Woodbridge left a married couple dead and another driver seriously injured, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on March 8 at the intersection of Cardinal Drive and Whips Run Drive.

Investigators believe a 27-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Genesis was traveling the wrong way on Cardinal Drive when the vehicle approached the intersection and collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The impact pushed the Santa Fe into a GMC Hummer. Debris from the crash then struck a Honda Accord that was parked in a driveway on Whips Run Drive.

The driver of the Genesis was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Santa Fe and a passenger were also taken to a hospital, where they later died. Police identified the victims as Amanda Chaloupka, 40, and Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 42, a married couple from Woodbridge.

Authorities said the driver of the Hummer was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and said speed and alcohol are being considered as possible contributing factors.

Key Points

• Crash occurred March 8 around 6:45 p.m. in Woodbridge

• Wrong-way Hyundai Genesis collided head-on with Hyundai Santa Fe

• Married couple Amanda and Patrick Chaloupka killed