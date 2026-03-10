Georgia Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempting to Entice Baton Rouge Minor Online

Federal investigators say the suspect believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Baton Rouge, LA – A Georgia man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after authorities said he attempted to coerce and entice a minor in Louisiana through sexually explicit online communications.

Key Points

• Georgia resident sentenced to 120 months for attempting to entice a minor

• Suspect believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl in Baton Rouge

• FBI and ICE investigation led to arrest after months of online messages

Victorino De La Cruz, 43, of Mableton, Georgia, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson after being convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors said De La Cruz will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and must complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender upon release.

Online messages with undercover officer

According to federal authorities, De La Cruz used social media applications under the username “Code_Magnolia” to communicate with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl living in Baton Rouge.

Investigators said the account was actually operated by an undercover law enforcement officer conducting an online child exploitation investigation.

Over several months, De La Cruz allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and images while attempting to persuade the person to engage in sexual acts.

Plans to travel to Baton Rouge

Authorities said De La Cruz also requested the supposed teenager’s location and discussed plans to meet in Baton Rouge to engage in illegal sexual activity.

He was arrested by law enforcement in December 2024 before any meeting occurred.

Federal officials said De La Cruz, a Mexican national who had been living in the United States on a now-revoked work visa, could face deportation after completing his prison sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Anderson and Edward H. Warner, along with Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Ross.

Part of nationwide child exploitation initiative

Federal prosecutors said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The program coordinates federal, state, and local law enforcement resources to identify offenders who exploit children online and bring them to justice.