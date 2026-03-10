DC cops search for bubble jacket bandit after robbery

Masked suspect sought after armed robbery in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police officers in D.C. are investigating an armed robbery reported Thursday night in Northwest Washington.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:09 p.m. on March 6 in the 400 block of Q Street NW.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a black face mask, a black bubble jacket with a hood, dark pants and white and blue sneakers.

Officials said the suspect was last seen fleeing the area following the robbery.

Police are urging the public not to approach the suspect and to contact authorities immediately if they see someone matching the description.

No additional information about the incident or the victim has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 911 for emergencies or 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411. Please reference event number I20260094116.

