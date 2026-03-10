Virginia delivery driver scores $500K from quick gas station stop

RIDGEWAY, Va. — A routine lunch stop in Henry County turned into a life-changing moment for a North Carolina truck driver who scratched his way to a $500,000 Virginia Lottery prize.

Billy Walker Jr. had just finished making a delivery when he stopped at the Circle K at 6690 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway to grab something to eat. While inside, he decided to purchase a Six Figures scratch-off ticket.

After returning to his truck and scratching the ticket, he realized he had hit the game’s top prize of $500,000.

The Thomasville, North Carolina, resident drove home to share the news with his wife after taking a photo of the store where he bought the winning ticket. His wife, who had been heading out to dinner with family, quickly turned around after hearing about the unexpected win.

Walker said he plans to use the prize money to become completely debt-free.

The Six Figures scratch-off is one of several games offered by the Virginia Lottery. Walker’s ticket represents the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two additional $500,000 prizes still unclaimed.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 897,600, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.

Virginia Lottery proceeds support K-12 education across the state. Henry County, where the winning ticket was sold, received more than $9.9 million in lottery funding for education during the last fiscal year.

