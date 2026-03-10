Pair on the run after overnight robbery in Northwest DC

Two suspects sought after overnight robbery in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An early morning robbery in Northwest Washington has prompted a search for two suspects who fled the area in a silver sedan.

The incident was reported around 2:15 a.m. on March 9 in the 1200 block of Girard Street NW.

The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing and gray shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a gray sweater.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver Hyundai Accent with Maryland license plates.

Residents are urged not to approach the suspects and to contact authorities immediately if they are seen.

No further information about the incident or the victim has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 911 for emergencies or 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411. Please reference event number I20260097522.

Key Points

• Robbery reported around 2:15 a.m. March 9

• Incident occurred in the 1200 block of Girard Street NW

• Two suspects described by police