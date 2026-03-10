New Jersey man accused of holding woman captive for 12-hour assault nightmare

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say a woman was held captive and repeatedly sexually assaulted for nearly 12 hours inside her Franklin Township home.

Walter Robinson, 40, of Edgewater Park, was arrested in connection with the March 3 incident, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim told investigators the assaults began around 3 a.m. after Robinson arrived at her residence despite being told not to come. The two previously had a romantic relationship that ended in 2024 but had remained in occasional contact.

After entering the home, Robinson allegedly made a sexual advance that was rejected. The victim reported that Robinson then retrieved a knife from inside the home and threatened her life before repeatedly sexually assaulting her over the next several hours.

The assaults continued until approximately 3 p.m., when Robinson left the residence. The victim told authorities she attempted several times to alert neighbors during the ordeal but was unsuccessful.

A 9-1-1 call reporting the assault was made later that afternoon around 4:20 p.m., prompting officers to respond and begin an investigation.

A Superior Court search warrant was executed the following day at Robinson’s residence in Edgewater Park with assistance from the Willingboro Township SWAT team. Robinson was taken into custody without incident, and investigators recovered a knife matching the description provided by the victim.

Robinson was transported to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threats, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Somerset County Communications at 1-888-577-TIPS.

Authorities noted that the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points

• Man arrested after alleged 12-hour sexual assault ordeal in Franklin Township

• Victim reported being threatened with a knife inside her home

• Suspect Walter Robinson, 40, taken into custody without incident

