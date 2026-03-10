Maryland man accused of targeting women on dates for sexual assaults

Man accused of sexually assaulting six women in Prince George’s County linked to cases in multiple states

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A Fort Washington man has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple women over a two-year period, with investigators linking the suspect to cases in several jurisdictions.

Timothy Valentin, 30, who also goes by the aliases “Rico” and “Teo,” faces charges in Prince George’s County connected to six adult survivors, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Valentin is currently in custody in Alexandria, Virginia, where he is also facing criminal charges.

The investigation began in late January 2026 when the Alexandria Police Department contacted Prince George’s County detectives after identifying potential related cases in the county. Detectives with the PGPD Special Crime Division’s Sexual Assault Unit launched an investigation that resulted in charges tied to incidents involving six victims.

Authorities said the crimes occurred at multiple locations throughout Prince George’s County between 2024 and 2025.

Investigators determined the suspect allegedly met women either through dating apps or in person before arranging to meet them. During the encounters, the victims would consume alcohol and, once incapacitated, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Detectives said the investigation remains active and they are encouraging anyone who may have been assaulted by Valentin or who may have information related to the case to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

