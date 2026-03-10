Local convenience shop sells lucky Manhattan lottery ticket

Lucky Manhattan ticket hits nearly $20K TAKE 5 jackpot

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A lucky lottery player in Manhattan is holding a winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $19,946 from the March 6 midday drawing.

The New York Lottery said the top-prize ticket was sold at St James Convenience & Stationary, located at 23 Saint James Place.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery draw game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024–2025 to support public schools across New York State.

