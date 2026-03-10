Someone in Bloomfield is holding a $100K lottery ticket

Lucky CASH5 ticket worth $100K sold at Bloomfield convenience store

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery CASH5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Bloomfield convenience store for the March 6 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Go Food Mart in Bloomfield, according to Connecticut Lottery officials.

The prize represents the top jackpot for the CASH5 game. The identity of the winner has not yet been announced, and lottery officials typically do not know who purchased the ticket until it is claimed.

CASH5 is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s daily draw games in which players select five numbers for a chance to win the jackpot.

Winners generally have a limited period to claim their prizes after the drawing date, and lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets carefully.

Key Points