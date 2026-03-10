Public intoxication arrest made outside Stafford County supermarket

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested after deputies responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated individual outside a grocery store in Stafford County.

The incident occurred around 12:07 a.m. on March 6 in the 300 block of Worth Avenue, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived after receiving a report about a person sitting on a bench outside the Giant store. When deputies made contact, they observed three open alcoholic beverages around the suspect.

Authorities said the man showed signs of intoxication, including glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

The suspect was identified as Rolando Santos Velasquez, 39, of Hyattsville. He was charged with public intoxication and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held until sober.

