Masked robbers terrorize DC store before escaping with cash

Armed robbers storm NW DC business, force workers to open safes before getaway

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A brazen armed robbery at a Northwest business left employees and customers forced to the back of the store while suspects demanded access to safes before fleeing with cash and property, police said.

The robbery happened around 6:54 p.m. on March 1 at an establishment in the 6400 block of Georgia Avenue NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said two armed suspects entered the business and ordered customers and workers to move to the rear of the store. The suspects then demanded employees open the safes before stealing currency and other property.

After taking the items, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, and investigators are asking the public for help identifying those involved.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District of Columbia.

Key Points