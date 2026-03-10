Fugitive wanted on DC firearms charges arrested in Stafford

Fredericksburg man jailed after deputies discover fugitive warrant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted on felony firearms charges out of Washington, D.C., was arrested in Stafford County after deputies spotted him in a shopping center parking lot.

The arrest occurred March 6 around 2:37 p.m. in the 35 block of Town and Country Drive.

Deputies observed the suspect and confirmed his identity before taking him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Naziere Mcintosh, 20, of Fredericksburg.

Mcintosh was charged with fugitive from justice and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.