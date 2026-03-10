Jackson Township Man Indicted in Killing of NBA Star Naz Reid’s Sister to Remain in Jail During Trial

An Ocean County grand jury has indicted a Jackson Township man on murder charges in the fatal shooting of Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid.

Jackson Township, NJ – An Ocean County grand jury has indicted a Jackson Township man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman outside a local apartment complex last year. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Shaquille Green, 30, of Jackson Township, was indicted on charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Key Points

• Shaquille Green indicted on murder and weapons charges

• Victim identified as 28-year-old Toraya Reid of Jackson Township

• Reid is the sister of NBA player Naz Reid

Fatal shooting reported at apartment complex

Authorities said the incident occurred on September 6, 2025, at approximately 11 a.m. when Jackson Township police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired and an unresponsive woman in the roadway.

Officers arriving at the Paragon Apartment Complex on Larsen Road found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the exit of the complex. The victim was later identified as Toraya Reid, 28, of Jackson Township. It was later confirmed she was the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.

Suspect taken into custody nearby

Additional officers responding to the scene observed a man running along North New Prospect Road shortly after the shooting. Police identified the man as Shaquille Green and took him into custody without incident before transporting him to Jackson Township Police Headquarters.

Investigation leads to indictment

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that Green and Reid had previously been in a dating relationship.

Authorities allege that Green was responsible for Reid’s death.

Green was transported to the Ocean County Jail following his arrest and remains detained pending trial.