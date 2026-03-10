Lawsuit Claiming Misconduct in Murder Investigation Against Paterson Police Kicked Out of Court

A federal court ruled the plaintiff failed to present sufficient evidence tying police agencies to alleged constitutional violations.

Newark, NJ – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a New Jersey man who alleged police misconduct and civil rights violations connected to the death of his brother in Paterson. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted motions to dismiss the case brought by Mohamed S. Yasin against several law enforcement agencies and officers, including the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, and members of the Paterson Police Department.

Key Points

• Federal judge dismissed civil rights lawsuit tied to 2023 Paterson death investigation

• Plaintiff claimed police failed to properly investigate suspicious death

• Court ruled complaint did not sufficiently link agencies to alleged misconduct

Lawsuit stemmed from death of Paterson man

The lawsuit centered on the death of Nadil Yasin, who was found dead inside his home in Paterson on April 9, 2023.

According to the complaint, Yasin had been involved in intense marital disputes with his wife, Sajeda Jamhour, in the weeks leading up to his death. The plaintiff alleged that after Yasin filed for divorce, Jamhour threatened to kill him, leaving him fearful for his safety.

The lawsuit claimed that when Paterson police responded to the scene, officers failed to properly secure the area and did not treat Jamhour as a suspect.

Allegations included misconduct claims

The complaint also alleged that the investigation may have been compromised because the first responding officer had previously engaged in an extramarital affair with Jamhour. Several days after the death, the complaint stated that Jamhour left the United States and traveled to Palestine.

Based on those allegations, the plaintiff filed federal civil rights claims under Section 1983, along with claims under the New Jersey Civil Rights Act, the state’s wrongful death statute, and the New Jersey Survivor’s Act.

Court finds complaint lacked specific claims

In her ruling, Judge Wigenton determined that the complaint did not present sufficient factual allegations connecting the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office to the death or the investigation.

The court also found that the complaint failed to clearly identify how individual defendants were responsible for the alleged misconduct, instead grouping multiple agencies and officers together without detailing their actions.

Federal rules require plaintiffs to provide a clear and concise statement explaining how each defendant is liable for the alleged wrongdoing. Because the complaint did not meet that standard, the court granted the defendants’ motions to dismiss.