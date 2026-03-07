Boston cops hunt knife-wielding suspect after Roxbury scare

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of threatening a group of people with a knife in Roxbury.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 to a report of a fight at 100 Washington Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect followed a group of individuals from the Burke School to the Burger King parking lot on Washington Street.

When confronted, the man allegedly became agitated, pulled out a knife and made threatening gestures toward the group.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned male standing about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10. Police said he was wearing a red coat, black pants, black shoes and a black hat and was carrying a backpack.

Detectives assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463) or submitting information online through Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

