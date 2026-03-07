Virginia woman charged in fatal DUI crash

Virginia woman jailed on vehicular manslaughter charge tied to 2025 incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman has been jailed on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter involving a vehicle while under the influence, according to inmate records.

Kimberly Marie Horton, 49, was booked into the Chesapeake jail on March 4 at approximately 9:51 p.m., according to jail records.

Authorities said Horton was taken into custody by the Chesapeake Police Department and is being held without bond.

She faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence involving a vehicle. Records indicate the alleged offense dates back to July 8, 2025.

Horton is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court, with hearings listed for March 5 and March 12.

Jail records list Horton as a 49-year-old woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Further details about the case were not immediately released.

Key Points

• Chesapeake woman jailed on vehicular manslaughter charge

• Kimberly Marie Horton, 49, booked March 4 by Chesapeake Police

• Charge involves involuntary manslaughter while under the influence