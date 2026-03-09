Brick Resident Says Writing is on the Wall for New Jersey Congressman Who Has Been on Capitol Hill for 45 Years

Republican candidate Rob Canfield says major primary losses for sitting members of Congress signal growing voter frustration with long-serving politicians.

Freehold Township, NJ – Republican congressional candidate Rob Canfield said recent primary election results across several states show a growing wave of voter dissatisfaction with long-serving incumbents.

In a statement Wednesday, Canfield pointed to high-profile primary outcomes in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas as evidence that voters in both parties are increasingly willing to challenge sitting members of Congress.

Key Points

• Republican candidate Rob Canfield comments on recent congressional primary upsets

• Several incumbents faced defeats or were forced into runoff elections

• Canfield links national trend to his challenge in New Jersey’s 4th District

Primary results shake up incumbents

Several major primary contests Tuesday resulted in unexpected outcomes for sitting lawmakers. In Texas, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, lost his primary by a wide margin to state Rep. Steve Toth.

Another Texas Republican, Rep. Tony Gonzales, was forced into a runoff election. Two Democratic incumbents in the state, Reps. Al Green and Julie Johnson, also advanced to runoffs following redistricting changes.

In North Carolina, Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee faced a closely contested primary challenge from a younger progressive opponent.

Political analysts note that incumbent losses in congressional primaries are historically uncommon. According to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, the average number of House incumbents defeated in primaries since World War II is about 6.5 per election cycle.

Canfield targets longtime New Jersey congressman

Canfield, who is running in the Republican primary for New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District, said the results demonstrate growing frustration with career politicians.

He is challenging Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican who has represented the district since 1981 and is one of the longest-serving members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Voters are done sending the same people back to Congress cycle after cycle while their families pay the price,” Canfield said in the statement.

Campaign themes focus on policy changes

Canfield said his campaign is centered on several policy issues he believes resonate with voters in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Those priorities include protecting Second Amendment rights, student loan reform, limits on credit card interest rates, and addressing the rising cost of living.

He has also pledged to serve no more than 12 years in Congress if elected and supports legislation establishing congressional term limits.

The Republican primary for New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District is scheduled for June 2, 2026.