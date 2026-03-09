New Jersey’s Most Wanted: Five Fugitives the FBI Says Are Still on the Run

Federal authorities say several men with ties to New Jersey remain fugitives years—and in some cases decades—after allegedly committing violent crimes. The FBI’s Newark Field Office continues to seek information on suspects connected to murders in communities including Irvington, Garfield, Passaic, and Union County. Investigators warn that many of these fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous and may have fled the United States or be hiding in other states.

Ricky Vargas: Suspect in 2024 Garfield Bar Stabbing

One of the most recent fugitives is Ricky Vargas, a 36-year-old man accused in a deadly stabbing outside a bar in Garfield, New Jersey, in February 2024. Authorities allege Vargas, who is believed to be a member of the Latin Kings gang, stabbed a man to death during an early-morning confrontation. He was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses the following day.

After Vargas allegedly fled, a federal arrest warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest. Investigators say Vargas has connections to Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, and Puerto Rico and may be staying in homeless shelters or traveling using ride-share services.

Dennis M. Cunningham: Wanted for 2017 Irvington Killing

Another fugitive wanted in connection with a New Jersey homicide is Dennis M. Cunningham, a convicted felon accused of killing a man in Irvington on May 12, 2017. Authorities say Cunningham allegedly shot the victim during a robbery.

New Jersey officials charged him with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and robbery in June 2017. After he allegedly fled, a federal warrant was issued in September 2017 charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Cunningham has ties to Newark, Irvington, and Easton, Pennsylvania and is known to use several aliases.

Francisco Martinez: Accused in Execution-Style Killing in Passaic

One of the oldest open cases involves Francisco Martinez, who is accused of killing his employer in Passaic, New Jersey, in September 2001. Authorities allege Martinez shot the victim execution-style in the basement of the textile business where they both worked.

Investigators say the shooting followed a confrontation over suspected theft and a suspicious fire at the business weeks earlier. Martinez was charged with murder and weapons offenses in Passaic County before a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued in 2002. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest, and investigators believe he may have traveled to Ecuador or elsewhere in South America.

Andre J. Fleurentin: Union County Murder Case Dating Back to 1992

Another decades-old case involves Andre J. Fleurentin, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in Union County on October 1, 1992. Authorities say Fleurentin allegedly pulled a gun during an argument and shot the victim before firing additional rounds toward bystanders, injuring two other individuals.

Investigators say he fled the scene before police arrived. A state warrant for murder was issued the same day, followed by a federal warrant in 1994. Authorities believe Fleurentin may now be living in Haiti or the Dominican Republic.

Wilfredo Rodriguez: Convicted Killer Who Never Returned to Prison

Wilfredo Rodriguez is another fugitive tied to a New Jersey murder case dating back more than four decades. Authorities say Rodriguez stabbed a male relative 17 times in Irvington in 1983 after an argument.

He was arrested, convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison but was released on bail while appealing the conviction. When the appeal was denied, Rodriguez failed to surrender to begin serving his sentence. A bench warrant was issued in 1987 and a federal warrant followed in 1988 charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Investigators say Rodriguez has ties to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and California.

Authorities urge anyone with information about these fugitives to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate. Officials warn members of the public should not attempt to approach these individuals because they may be armed and dangerous.