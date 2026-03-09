Brooklyn liquor store and Queens deli sell winning lottery tickets

Twin TAKE 5 winners score cash in Brooklyn and Ozone Park

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Two lucky New York Lottery players are celebrating after winning top prizes in the March 7 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

Lottery officials said two winning tickets worth $16,653 each were sold in Brooklyn and Ozone Park.

One winning ticket was sold at Adams Liquors, located at 1271 Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

The second winning ticket was sold at 101 Lucky Deli, located at 97-19 101 Avenue in Ozone Park.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place twice daily and are televised at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024–2025 to support public schools across New York State.

