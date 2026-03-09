Lucky Pennsylvania ticket turns into $2.5 million payday

Mystery player hits $2.5 million jackpot on Berks County scratch-off

MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery player is holding a ticket worth $2.5 million after buying a winning scratch-off in Berks County.

Lottery officials said the winning $120,000,000 Payout scratch-off ticket was sold at Redner’s Quick Shoppe, located at 8381 Allentown Pike in Maidencreek Township.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The $120,000,000 Payout game is a $30 scratch-off that features top prizes of $2.5 million.

Lottery officials remind players that scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s end-sale date listed on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. Winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery to begin the claim process.

Officials also noted that scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning the Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will appear until they are claimed.

All Pennsylvania Lottery prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

