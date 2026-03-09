Woman wrapped in blanket sought after DC stabbing

Woman sought after stabbing in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Metropolitan Police Department units are investigating a stabbing reported early Sunday in Northeast Washington.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:02 a.m. on March 9 in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street NE.

Authorities issued a lookout for a Black female with a medium complexion who was seen carrying a brown blanket. No further description has been released.

Officials said no additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have been made available at this time.

Police are urging residents not to approach the suspect and instead contact authorities immediately if they see someone matching the description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 911 for emergencies or 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

