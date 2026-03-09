Mercer County Drug Bust Nets Brick of Heroin; $127K in Drugs, Guns

Authorities say a five-month investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and multiple firearms across several Mercer County locations.

Trenton, NJ – A months-long narcotics investigation in Mercer County resulted in the seizure of more than $127,000 worth of illegal drugs and several firearms, prosecutors announced.

The investigation, led by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, concluded this week with the arrest of a 43-year-old man and coordinated searches across multiple locations in Mercer County.

Key Points

• Five-month narcotics investigation led by Mercer County authorities

• Drugs worth approximately $127,200 seized along with multiple firearms

• One suspect arrested and charged with drug and weapons offenses

Arrest made after multi-agency investigation

Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said the investigation involved several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the New Jersey State Police, and local police departments.

Detectives arrested Ronald C. Smith early Monday morning at a residence on Norman Avenue in Roebling. Authorities said a search of the home uncovered about $9,500 in cash and financial records.

Investigators also recovered keys linking Smith to additional locations in Ewing and Trenton that were later searched by law enforcement.

Drugs and weapons recovered at multiple locations

During a search of a property on New Trent Street in Ewing, detectives located approximately 100 grams of crack cocaine, a brick of heroin, high-capacity magazines, and assorted ammunition.

A second search on Brenwal Avenue in Ewing uncovered a .380 caliber handgun and a single-barrel shotgun. Hamilton Police K-9 officer Paul Piromalli and his K-9 partner Loki assisted in the search and detected the presence of narcotics in a detached shed on the property.

Authorities said detectives then recovered 700 grams of powder cocaine, 40 bricks of heroin, and 10 grams of raw heroin inside the shed.

Additional drugs seized in Trenton apartment

Detectives executing a search warrant at an apartment on Old Rose Street in Trenton found a large quantity of additional narcotics. Authorities said the search uncovered about 1,800 ecstasy tablets and five bricks of heroin.

Investigators also seized two handguns from the apartment, including a 9mm Beretta and a 9mm Springfield handgun that had been reported stolen.

Charges filed against suspect

Smith has been charged with multiple first- and second-degree narcotics offenses along with several second-degree weapons charges.

Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to detain him pending trial.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the estimated street value of the drugs seized includes $70,000 in powder cocaine, $10,000 in crack cocaine, $9,200 in packaged heroin, $2,000 in raw heroin, and $36,000 in ecstasy tablets.