Botched Root Canal Leads to Arrest of Fake Dentist Operating in New Jersey

Police say a woman was practicing dentistry without a license at a Main Street business following a months-long investigation by local detectives.

South River, NJ – A months-long investigation by the South River Police Department has led to the arrest of a woman accused of operating an unlicensed dental practice in the borough.

Authorities say the investigation began after officers responded to what initially appeared to be a routine dispute call in September 2025.

Key Points

• South River police arrested a woman accused of practicing dentistry without a license

• Investigation began after officers responded to a routine dispute call

• Search warrant executed at a downtown Main Street business

Routine call leads to unexpected discovery

According to police, Sgt. Peter Roselli and Officer Peter Szukics were called to police headquarters in September regarding a dispute between two individuals.

While investigating the incident and taking reports, the officers uncovered information suggesting that dental procedures may have been performed in South River by someone who was not licensed to practice dentistry.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the officers continued looking into the matter and notified the department’s Detective Bureau.

Months-long investigation follows

The case was assigned to Detective Patrick Molina, who conducted a detailed investigation over the following months.

Authorities say the investigation determined that Ana Amato, a 49-year-old resident of Old Bridge, had allegedly been performing dental procedures without proper licensing or authorization.

Detective Sgt. Kenneth Nale and Detective Travis Taylor assisted in the investigation as detectives gathered evidence that led to criminal charges.

Search warrant executed at Main Street business

Police executed a Superior Court-authorized search warrant on February 19 at a business located at 30 Main Street, Suite 7, in South River.

Authorities said Amato was taken into custody during the search and multiple items were seized as evidence.

Amato was charged with third-degree unlawful practice of dentistry, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity.

Police praise officers’ investigative work

South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan said the case highlights the importance of careful police work.

“What began as a routine dispute call demonstrated exactly why thorough police work matters,” Tinitigan said, noting that the responding officers recognized something unusual and continued investigating.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Molina at the South River Police Department.

Authorities note that the charges are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.