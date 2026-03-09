Gas station ticket turns into $150K lottery win in Philly

Philly Powerball player turns $50K win into $150K jackpot boost

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $150,000 Powerball win after purchasing a ticket at a Philadelphia gas station for the March 7 drawing.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Sunoco, located at 4001 Woodhaven Road.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls — 17, 18, 30, 50 and 68 — along with the red Powerball number 24.

Because the player added the $1 Power Play option, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn for the game was three.

The Sunoco retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials noted that winners are not known until prizes are officially claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

More than 20,400 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in the drawing, including over 5,000 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over and is now estimated at $46 million for the next drawing, with a cash value of $21.2 million.

