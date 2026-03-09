Security guard’s hunch delivers $100K lottery jackpot

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A Prince George’s County man won $100,000 in the Maryland Lottery after playing numbers he repeatedly noticed on license plates.

The Fort Washington resident purchased two $1 Pick 5 tickets using the number combination 25121 and won two $50,000 top prizes, totaling $100,000.

The winning tickets were purchased on Dec. 20 at Royal Food Mart, located at 12500 Livingston Road in Fort Washington.

The player, who works as a security guard, regularly plays draw games such as Pick 4 and Bonus Match 5. He stopped at the store to purchase holiday scratch-off tickets for family and friends and decided to play Pick 5 using the number combination he had been noticing frequently.

He did not check the tickets until early January and realized he had matched all five numbers on both tickets.

An injury delayed his visit to Maryland Lottery headquarters until March 6 to officially claim the prize.

The winner plans to use the money to pay medical bills and purchase a used car.

Royal Food Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the two top-prize-winning tickets.

