America’s Most Wanted: Fugitive in 1987 New York City Murder Remains on FBI Most Wanted List

Federal authorities are still searching for Danny Liggett, who is accused of killing a man during a violent robbery in Manhattan and fleeing to avoid prosecution.

New York, NY – The FBI continues to search for a man wanted in connection with a decades-old murder in New York City that remains unsolved.

Danny Liggett, now believed to be in his 70s, is wanted for allegedly killing a man during an attack inside a Manhattan apartment in 1987 before fleeing to avoid prosecution.

Key Points

• Danny Liggett wanted for a 1987 murder in Manhattan

• Federal warrant issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution

• FBI offering up to $25,000 reward for information

Deadly apartment attack in Manhattan

According to investigators, the incident occurred May 7, 1987, when Liggett accompanied a woman to an apartment in Manhattan to meet a man about selling a piece of jewelry.

During the meeting, authorities allege Liggett attacked both the man and the woman with a knife inside the apartment.

The male victim, who used a wheelchair, died during the attack. The woman survived and later provided information to investigators.

Charges filed as suspect disappears

Liggett was charged with second-degree murder in the Criminal Court of the City of New York in March 1988.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in May 1988 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York after Liggett was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities say Liggett disappeared shortly after the crime and has remained a fugitive ever since.

Possible international travel

Investigators say Liggett has ties to several locations across the United States, including Hoboken, New Jersey; Des Moines, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; and Gainesville, Georgia.

Authorities believe he may have fled the country and could have traveled to Southeast Asia, particularly the Philippines, or to remote areas of northern Canada.

Liggett is described as a white male about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 145 and 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he also has a tattoo related to the name “Snoopy” on his left arm.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Liggett’s arrest and advises that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.