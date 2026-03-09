Cumberland woman hauled to jail after breaking pretrial release rules

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Cumberland woman is behind bars after police say she violated the conditions of her pre-trial release.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers served a bench warrant on Natasha Marie Groves, 42, on March 8.

Police said the warrant was issued after Groves failed to comply with the terms of her pre-trial release that had been ordered on Aug. 15, 2025.

Following her arrest, Groves was transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where she is currently being held without bond.

She is charged with failure to comply.

