“Obama Phone” Program Still Active Nearly Two Decades After Launch and Now Includes Free Amazon Prime

The federal Lifeline program, often nicknamed the “Obama Phone,” continues to provide free or discounted cell phone service to eligible low-income households across the United States.

TRENTON, NJ – A federal program that helps low-income Americans access phone service remains active today, nearly 20 years after it expanded to include mobile phones.

The service, commonly referred to as the “Obama Phone,” is part of the original government Lifeline program, a federal benefit that helps eligible households obtain affordable communication services. It was later expanded to include cell phones during the 2008 campaign for President and labeled, the “Obama Phone” by Republicans.

Key Points

• Lifeline program provides discounted or free phone service to eligible households

• Program began in the 1980s and later expanded to include mobile phones

• SafeLink Wireless is one of several companies that provide the service

Program dates back decades

The Lifeline program was originally created in 1985 under President Ronald Reagan to help low-income households afford basic telephone service.

The Federal Communications Commission later expanded the program in the 2000s to allow benefits to be used for wireless phone service, increasing access for households that relied on mobile devices.

That expansion led to the creation of services like SafeLink Wireless, which launched in 2008 and provides Lifeline-supported mobile service.

What the program provides

SafeLink Wireless, operated by TracFone Wireless, a Verizon company, is one of the providers participating in the federal program.

SafeLink Wireless provides free cell phone service (including data, talk, and text) to income-eligible individuals through the federal Lifeline program, costing $0 per month. While the base service is free, users may purchase additional data cards (e.g.$5 for 5GB) or discounted phones ($49-$279+).

Eligible participants may receive free monthly talk and text, limited data service, and in some cases a smartphone or SIM card.

Federal rules allow only one Lifeline benefit per household.

Who qualifies for the service

Households may qualify for Lifeline benefits if their income is at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Eligibility can also be established by participation in certain federal assistance programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, Supplemental Security Income, or other qualifying programs.

Applications for the service can typically be submitted online, by phone, or through participating retailers.

Origin of the “Obama Phone” nickname

The term “Obama Phone” became widely used during the 2008–2012 election cycles after viral videos and political commentary incorrectly suggested the phones were a new program created by the Obama administration.

In reality, the Lifeline program predates that administration by decades, though mobile phone access expanded during the late 2000s as wireless technology became more common.

Today, Lifeline continues to operate as a federal program aimed at helping eligible households stay connected for employment, healthcare, and emergency services.