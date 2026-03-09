Man Who Taunted Police After Ticket Captured Trying to Flee Police in North Jersey

Authorities say a Clifton man who called police to complain about a traffic ticket later fled from officers and was arrested the following day.

East Rutherford, NJ – A Clifton man was arrested after police say he fled from officers in East Rutherford following a call he made to complain about a traffic ticket. Vishal Bhatt, 38, was charged after an incident that began when he contacted the East Rutherford Police Department on January 29.

Key Points

• Clifton man arrested after allegedly fleeing from East Rutherford police

• Incident began after he called police about a traffic ticket

• Officers later located and arrested him the following day

Call to police leads to encounter with officers

According to East Rutherford police, Bhatt called the department on January 29 regarding a traffic ticket he had received the previous day. Officers were dispatched to check on his well-being after the call. Police located Bhatt sitting in a white Kia Rio on Paterson Avenue.

Authorities say that when officers arrived at the location, Bhatt drove away at a high rate of speed.

Police say driver fled traffic stop

Investigators said Bhatt ran a stop sign, passed another vehicle illegally, and nearly collided with an oncoming car as he left the area. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but police say Bhatt continued driving at high speed and passed multiple vehicles along the roadway.

The pursuit was eventually terminated by police due to public safety concerns.

Arrest made the following day

According to police, Bhatt later contacted the department again after the incident.

The following day, East Rutherford detectives located Bhatt in Clifton operating the same white Kia Rio and placed him under arrest without incident.

Charges filed

Bhatt was charged with third-degree eluding police along with numerous motor vehicle violations.

According to East Rutherford Police Captain Jeff Yannacone, the charges include speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe lane changes, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to yield, failure to signal, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, and several other traffic-related offenses.

Police also cited Bhatt for allegedly failing to possess a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. Authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.