Marine turned chaplain who helped grieving families across Virginia passes away

Beloved first responder chaplain Reverend Ron Thayer dies after long illness

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the region’s first responder community are mourning the passing of longtime chaplain Reverend Ron Thayer, affectionately known as “Reverend Ron,” who died Friday after a long illness.

Thayer spent much of his life serving others through faith and public service. A United States Marine, volunteer firefighter, church pastor, fire and rescue chaplain and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office chaplain, he became a trusted presence for countless families and first responders across the Fredericksburg region and throughout Virginia.

Officials said Thayer stood beside people during some of the most important and difficult moments of their lives. He counseled those in need, officiated weddings, preached and guest spoke at churches, supported families during childbirth and helped guide families through tragic events.

Following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Thayer immediately stepped forward to support first responders. He spent two days ministering at the Pentagon before traveling to New York City, where he spent a week assisting police officers, firefighters and their families during one of the nation’s darkest periods.

Thayer was also honored with the opportunity to deliver the first prayer during the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony for the Commonwealth of Virginia Public Safety Memorial at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, a memorial honoring fallen first responders across the state.

Over the decades, he frequently accompanied law enforcement officers when delivering devastating news to families whose loved ones had died in the line of duty. In those heartbreaking moments, officials said Thayer offered prayer, comfort and strength to grieving relatives.

The sheriff’s office said his compassion, faith and commitment to service touched countless lives throughout the community and far beyond the first responder world.

While the community mourns his loss, officials said his legacy of service, faith and compassion will continue to inspire those he helped throughout his life.