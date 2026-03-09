Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway Outlines Platform in Race for Mikie Sherrill’s Open House Seat

Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is promoting tax relief for first-time homebuyers and workforce training as key issues in the race for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

Morristown, NJ – Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is running a campaign for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, outlining a platform focused on tax relief, workforce development, and housing affordability. The seat is open following Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s departure from Congress as she pursues a run for governor.

Key Points

• Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway running for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District

• Campaign focused on tax relief, homeownership, and workforce development

• Democratic candidate Analilia Mejía running on progressive economic proposals

Tax relief plan for first-time homebuyers

Hathaway says one of his top priorities is helping younger families and first-time buyers afford homes in New Jersey’s expensive housing market.

His proposal includes a federal tax freeze for first-time homebuyers during the first years of ownership, which he says would help families manage mortgage costs and other expenses. He is also supporting a refundable tax credit aimed at offsetting upfront costs such as inspections, closing fees, and moving expenses.

Hathaway said the goal is to expand homeownership opportunities without significantly increasing federal spending.

Student loan and workforce proposals

The Randolph mayor has also proposed capping federal student loan interest rates rather than implementing broad student debt forgiveness.

He argues that limiting interest growth would prevent borrowers from seeing their loan balances increase even after years of repayment. Hathaway is also calling for expanded federal investment in vocational training programs, apprenticeships, and technical education.

The campaign says the approach would help prepare workers for careers in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and other high-demand industries.

Democratic opponent promotes progressive agenda

Hathaway’s likely opponent, progressive Democrat Analilia Mejía, has been campaigning on a broader economic reform platform. Her proposals include national paid sick leave, expanded childcare access, Medicare for All, free public college, and student loan cancellation. Mejía has also called for policies aimed at breaking up large corporations, strengthening union rights, and reducing housing costs.

Competitive race expected

New Jersey’s 11th District, which includes parts of Morris, Essex, and Passaic counties, has become a competitive political battleground in recent election cycles.

With the seat open for the first time in years, the race between Hathaway and Mejía is expected to draw significant attention as the April 16th special election nears.