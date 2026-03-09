Shelter hopes loving home will step up for abandoned pup after heartbreaking surrender

Gentle XL Bully ‘Kaos’ waiting for new home after owner surrender at Ocean County shelter

JACKSON, N.J. — A young XL Bully named Kaos is still waiting at an Ocean County animal shelter for someone willing to give him a second chance after his owner was forced to surrender him.

The approximately 2-year-old dog arrived at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility when his previous owner could no longer care for him. Shelter staff say the transition has been difficult for the sensitive dog, who has been overwhelmed and nervous in the busy shelter environment.

Despite his intimidating name, staff say Kaos has proven to be a gentle and affectionate companion.

The dog has passed all behavioral assessments conducted by the shelter and has shown no signs of resource guarding. While he was reported to be nervous around small dogs and cats, staff say he appears comfortable around dogs of similar size. Any potential adopter with another dog would need to complete a standard dog introduction to ensure compatibility.

Because of his size, shelter officials say Kaos would likely do best in a home with older children.

Staff describe Kaos as calm, well-mannered on a leash, and eager for affection from people.

Kaos is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped. He is available for immediate adoption or placement with an approved 501(c)(3) rescue organization.

Rescue groups interested in helping Kaos can contact kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in adopting him can visit the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility, 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson, which is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

