Brooklyn gift shop sells lucky $19,464 TAKE 5 ticket

Brooklyn, N.Y. — A winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $19,464 was sold in Brooklyn for the March 7 midday drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at New 99 Cent and Up Gift Shop, located at 6606 18th Ave. in Brooklyn.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five numbers drawn to claim the top prize in the midday game.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players who win prizes in New York Lottery draw games have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024–2025 to help support public schools across New York State.

Officials also reminded residents that help is available for those struggling with gambling addiction. Assistance is available at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369).

