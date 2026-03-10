Three Dead, One Hospitalized in Early Morning Berkeley Township Murder-Suicide

Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was hospitalized after an early-morning triple homicide and attempted suicide in Ocean County.

Berkeley Township, NJ – Three people were killed and one person was hospitalized early Tuesday in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide inside a Berkeley Township home according to multiple reports today.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue in the Mill Creek section of Berkeley Township, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators say one person fatally shot or otherwise killed three individuals before attempting to take their own life.

Key Points

• Three people killed in suspected murder-suicide in Berkeley Township

• Suspect hospitalized after attempting suicide

• Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public

Emergency responders were called to the residence shortly after the incident was reported. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected attacker survived the apparent suicide attempt and was transported to a hospital. Authorities have not released the individual’s condition.

Police say investigation remains active

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Berkeley Township Police Department confirmed there was an active investigation in the Mill Creek area.

In a statement posted to social media, the department said: “There is an active police investigation in the Mill Creek area. There is currently no threat to the public.”

Officials have not yet released the identities of those involved or details about what led to the deadly incident. Investigators from local and county agencies are continuing to process the scene and gather evidence.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Tags: berkeley township, ocean county, murder suicide