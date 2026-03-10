Cops say women chased man down and ran him over in street

Columbus, Ohio — Police are searching for two women accused of intentionally hitting a man with a car after an argument outside a business last month.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 8 after a victim arrived seeking treatment for injuries from a hit-skip crash.

The victim told officers he had been inside a business on East Main Street when his backpack accidentally brushed against two women. The man said the women began arguing with him and accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Police said the man left the store and began walking along Lilley Avenue, but the women allegedly followed him in a gray Nissan Altima.

Investigators say the vehicle then struck the victim at an estimated 20 to 25 mph. The man rolled onto the windshield and landed on the ground, where his leg was run over by the car before the suspects fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects to contact Detective Graham at 614-645-2559 or BGraham@columbuspolice.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

