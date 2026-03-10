New Jersey Politicians Should Not Get Paid, Says New Bill That Has No Chance of Becoming a Law

A Republican lawmaker has introduced legislation that would eliminate the $82,000 annual salary currently paid to New Jersey legislators.

Trenton, NJ – A new bill in Trenton calls for abolishing pay for members of the New Jersey state senate and legislature, but if you’re excited about the prospect of cutting goverment waste, don’t hold your breath. With a Democrat controlled state government, this bill has a roughly 0% chance of making it.

A New Jersey lawmaker has introduced legislation that would reduce the annual salary of state legislators to zero dollars, a proposal supporters say would dramatically reshape the role of elected officials in the state. Assembly Bill A4547, titled the “Legislative Performance Compensation Reform Act,” was introduced by Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a Republican representing the 26th Legislative District.

If enacted, the measure would eliminate the $82,000 annual salary currently paid to members of the New Jersey Legislature.

The proposal comes as lawmakers in Trenton face increasing scrutiny over government spending and the cost of maintaining the state’s full-time legislature.

Details of the bill’s implementation have not yet been fully outlined in publicly released summaries, but the core provision would eliminate direct salary payments to legislators.

Sponsor highlights military and business background

Bergen, who serves as Assembly Minority Whip, has represented Morris County-based districts in the Legislature since 2020.

Before entering state politics, Bergen served as an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, completing deployments to Iraq. During his military service, he earned the Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge.

He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and later earned a master’s degree in administration of justice and security as well as an MBA from Rutgers Business School.

Outside of politics, Bergen has also worked as a business owner and entrepreneur.

Legislature currently considered a part-time body

Although New Jersey’s Legislature is technically part-time, the state pays lawmakers an annual salary of $82,000, along with additional staff resources and office support.

The proposal to eliminate salaries entirely is likely to face significant debate if it moves forward in the legislative process.

Critics of similar proposals in other states have argued that eliminating pay could discourage middle-class candidates from running for office while favoring wealthy individuals who can afford to serve without compensation.

